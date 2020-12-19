Frisby, Rev. Thomas J. 1940-2020

Reverend Thomas James Frisby, 79, of St. Joseph,, went to be with His Lord and Saviour on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Funeral Service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Bishop R.D. Mosier officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at Rural Dale Cemetery, Trenton, Missouri.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Tom was born in Trenton to Thomas F. and Pearl M. (Zigler) Frisby on Dec. 26, 1940.

He went to East High School in Kansas City, graduating in 1958.

Tom joined the United States Air Force, serving his nation during the Vietnam Era, earning awards and commendations.

He worked many years as a mechanic.

His first love and calling was the Gospel Ministry, including the past 30 years as Pastor of Hillcrest Bible Church, in St. Joseph.

Tom was an ordained minister, holding credentials with The Pentecostal Church of God.

On June 6, 1987 Thomas J. Frisby and Karel (Gilbert) Ellis were united in marriage.

He is survived by: his wife, Karel; children, Tom (Laura) Frisby, Debbie (John) Cosseboom; sisters: Mary Jane (Charlie) Thomas, Marty Mitchell; step-children: David Ellis, Rick (Shirley) Ellis, Marcia (Jonathan ) Garlock, Jeanette (Dwayne) Reeder; grandchildren, Nancy (Patrick) Carver, Mike L. (Erin) Edwards II, Evan (Elizabeth) Edwards, Justin (Jenn) Frisby, Leah Frisby; step-grandchildren: Jonathan (Anna) Garlock II, Philip Ellis, Keely (Mike) Westfall, Krystin King; great-grandchildren: Adyson, Kailyn, Declan, Oliver; many other relatives and a host of friends.

Tom was preceded in death by: his parents; first wife, Nancy (Villines); and sister, Pat Cannon.

Memorials may be made to the Hillcrest Bible Church, in care of Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, MO 64469

online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.