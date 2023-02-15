Shirley L. Frisbie, 93, lifelong resident of South St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at a local health care facility. She was born Oct. 2, 1929, in St. Joseph, daughter of Laura and Burton Baker. She graduated from Benton High School and later married Kenneth Frisbie, who preceded her in death in 1996.

Shirley worked with her family business as a bookkeeper and was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed cooking, mowing her grass, doing so until she was 86. She was a great supporter of her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Shirley was known as the neighborhood cat lady. She enjoyed feeding and caring for the neighborhood cats.

