Shirley L. Frisbie, 93, lifelong resident of South St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at a local health care facility. She was born Oct. 2, 1929, in St. Joseph, daughter of Laura and Burton Baker. She graduated from Benton High School and later married Kenneth Frisbie, who preceded her in death in 1996.
Shirley worked with her family business as a bookkeeper and was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed cooking, mowing her grass, doing so until she was 86. She was a great supporter of her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Shirley was known as the neighborhood cat lady. She enjoyed feeding and caring for the neighborhood cats.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Frisbie; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include son, Greg (Debbie) Frisbie; daughter, Marilyn Frisbie; sister, Mary Hawkins; brother, John Baker; grandson, Jason (Bethany) Frisbie; and great-grandson, Maxwell Frisbie.
Ms. Frisbie has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home and per her wishes, there are no scheduled services.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
