COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Fredrick J. Fridlington, 78, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, with his wife, Michele, by his side.
On March 2, 1944, he was born to Thomas and Daisy (Musgrove) Fridlington in Knoxville, Iowa. He grew up in Melcher/Dallas, Iowa, until graduating high school and leaving to attend Indian Hills Community College. He went on to attend NE Missouri State University (Truman State) where he earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Psychology and Education. He was later accepted to the Doctoral program at the University of Missouri. Many years of his career was spent with the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health. He continued and ended his career as founder, co-owner and Chairperson of Focus Family Options and Community Supports, Inc.
Fred was an avid reader and writer. He loved his family unconditionally and was a committed friend to many. He loved music, building houses, and the Knoxville National sprint car races as well as Coal Miners' Day in Melcher. He was known to have a cocktail or two with his friends at the Hi Ho. His sense of humor was cutting edge and sometimes just cutting. His trivia knowledge is unmatched.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas and Daisy Fridlington (Musgrove) and sisters, Faith Stephens (Fridlington) and Shirley Biddle (Fridlington).
He is survived by the love of his life, Michele; daughters, Lisa Dupuis (William), Nicole King (John); son, Anthony (Darla); five grandchildren, Danielle (Ben), Samuel, Aidan, Ethan, and Asher; great-granddaughter, Calla; sister, Norma Ripkey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In tradition of his unconventional ways, please raise a glass with your loved ones and toast to your favorite memories of Fred.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity dearest to your heart. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
