CONCEPTION JUNCTON, Mo. - Delmar Wayne Freemyer, 73, Conception Junction, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
He was born on May 12, 1949, to Elmer and Betty (Hutson) Freemyer, in Maryville, Missouri. He married Lillian Nelson on Nov. 29, 1968. She survives of the home.
He served in the Army National Guard. Delmar received a Master's degree in Education and taught at South Nodaway High School. Along with teaching Industrial Arts, he also worked as a school counselor and a football coach.
He was a member of the Community of Christ Church and the American Legion Post 102.
Delmar loved spending time with his family; they mattered most to him. Delmar enjoyed following his sons and grandchildren to all of their events. He loved farming and being outdoors. He looked forward to family gatherings, which always included his ice cream.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Delmar is survived by his wife; two sons, Doug (Sara) and Bryan (Carrie); grandchildren, Shelby (Gary), Kameron, Tristan, Taylar (Kellie) and Tejay; great-grandchildren, Taven, Ansley, Blayke and Blayne; brother, Gene (Sue); nieces, Stacey and Michelle; so many beloved friends and family.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 20, Guilford Community of Christ Church. Farewell Service to follow.
