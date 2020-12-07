Virgil Lee Freeman, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1947, in Hamburg, Iowa, to James Frank and Betty Mae (Andrew) Freeman.

Virgil married Sharon Shoemaker on Jan. 25, 1969. She preceded him in death on Feb. 9, 2020.

He was a teacher at East Buchanan High School in Gower, Missouri, for 21 years.

He then moved into educational leadership and served as principal and superintendent at McDonald County, Appleton City and Wright City schools before retiring from Missouri education, in 2002.

After retirement, he became a professor at Northwest Missouri State University until his final retirement, in 2018.

He also officiated many basketball games in his 40-year tenure.

He loved his grandsons and Northwest football. He never knew a stranger. He was very influential, in the lives of many.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Sharon; and sister, Judy Freeman.

Survivors include: daughter, Shelly Rapp (David); grandsons, Corey (Katie) and Colby Rapp; great-granddaughter, Grace Rapp; brother, Jim Freeman (Linda); numerous nieces, cousins, students, players and friends.

Private family Farewell Service.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family requests masks and social distancing.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.