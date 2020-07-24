Opal Ann Freeman, age 98, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of July 21, 2020. She was born October 14, 1921 in San Angelo, Texas, to William and Sarah Stout. She married her only love, Leonard Calvin (L.C.) Freeman in October of 1941.

A gentle smile and soft southern drawl were her hallmarks, but it was her kindness, compassion, humor and spunk that truly defined her. Opal, better known as Grandma Opal to all, always seemed to have a one-line zinger at the ready.

Opal became a faithful member of the Wyatt Park Baptist Church when she relocated to St. Joseph from Alamogordo, New Mexico, in 1989. For over fifty years, she had been an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.

Opal was a dedicated and devoted mother to Janelle (Tom) Aldrich and Chuck Freeman, both of St. Joseph. She is also survived by: three granddaughters, Kristin Kessler of Overland Park, Kansas, Kara (Brian) Hicks of St. Joseph, and Kimberly (Michael) Hernandez of Tularosa, New Mexico. She also has ten great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband L.C. in 1985, and her grandson, Todd Aldrich, in 2008.

Opal never knew a stranger and made friends everywhere she went, and she will be missed by many, including those friends she made while a resident of Living Community of St. Joseph.

Graveside service; 10 a.m., Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family requests that all in attendance at the cemetery please wear a mask and practice social distancing. No public visitation will be held.

At Opal's request, memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Missouri www.biamo.org/support-biamo or the Wyatt Park Baptist Church Building Fund wyattpark.net/giving.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.