James F. Freeman, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph to James L. Freeman, Jr. and Elizabeth (Rotterman) Freeman.
James married Ila Rumpf on April 2, 1961. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2014.
He and Ila operated a dairy farm for many years, where he earned the nickname of "Gumbo". In 1985, James went to work as a groundskeeper at Missouri Western State University, where he retired in 2001.
James loved going to the casino and liked to go fishing. He enjoyed hanging out with his buddies at Wiedmaier's Truck Stop.
He was a longtime member of Faith Church. James loved his family and enjoyed get-togethers and reunions. He was the toughest, strongest, and most hardworking man you'd ever know.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ila; his parents; great-grandson, Landon Smith; siblings, Ed Freeman and Betty McManus.
He is survived by his children, Mark Freeman (Kathy), and Jodi Crabtree (Scott); grandchildren, Ashton Freeman (Amy Tullis), Casey Sumner (Jordan), Drew Freeman (Brandy Teaney), David Freeman (Kaylee), Alyssa Crane (Taylor), Lindsey Bromberg (David), Caleb Crabtree, Mike Grossman, Kelly Smith (Steve), and Chris Grossman (Heather); great-grandchildren, Gavin Freeman, Saily Freeman, Ellie Sumner, Maverick Crane, Cannon Crane, Dean Bromberg, Karoline and Emeline Freeman, Cole Smith, Isabella, Caden and Mila Grossman; sister, Dorothy Whitsell (Bert) numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Faith Church or the Landon Smith Foundation, c/o Nodaway Valley Bank.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
