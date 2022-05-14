Freeman, Dean E. 1930-2022 Merriam Woods, Mo.

MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. - Dean Eugene Freeman was born on June 24, 1930, to Jessie O. and Alta Mae (Ramsey Freeman) in Tarkio, Missouri. He graduated from Tarkio High School and married his high school sweetheart, Betty J. (Mather) Freeman, on Dec. 24, 1950. Dean passed away at his home in Merriam Woods, Missouri, on May 12, 2022, at the age of 91.
After living in several places as young adults, they settled down on the Flying F Farm near New Point, Missouri. Dean operated a bulldozer and raised cattle while Betty worked for Holt County Farm Bureau. During that time, Dean contributed to establishing the First Baptist Church of Oregon, Missouri. He was also a member of Boy Scouts, the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, the Holt County Republican Club, and the Holt County Farm Bureau Board. Governor John Ashcroft appointed him to the Dam and Reservoir Safety Council of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in 1989 on which he served for 12 years as both a member and committee chair. In addition, he had a membership in the Ozarks and Heart of America Beefmaster Breeders Association and served as an officer of the association.
After retirement, they moved to southern Missouri where Dean became a member of the Bridge of Faith Community Church and active in the Merriam Woods Betterment Association. Dean's passions were his family, telling others of Jesus, farming, cattle, and western TV.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents; three sisters; a daughter, Pamela Shuman; and son-in-law, Richard (Denny) Shuman.
He is survived by his brothers, James (Patty) Freeman of Bolivar, Missouri, and Mt. Ayr, Iowa, and Donald (JoAnn) Freeman of Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Dean (Shirley) Mather of Rock Port, Missouri, is his brother-in law. Dean is also survived by his son, Michael Freeman of Oregon, Missouri, and daughter Rebecca (Russell) Hendrix of Powersite, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Tarkio First Baptist Church, Tarkio, Missouri, preceding a celebration of life at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow immediately at Tarkio Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
Memorials in his name may be made to Terrace Home Health and Hospice, 4650 S. National Ave, Suite D2, Springfield, MO 65810 or Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture Scholarship: https://mofb.org/support-the-foundation/.
Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
