KING CITY, Mo. - Charles Elton Freeman, 90, King City, Missouri, passed away peacefully Monday, May 17, 2021, at a St. Joseph nursing facility.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1930, in rural Dekalb County, Missouri, the son of Charles and Dosha (Cox) Freeman.

On May 9, 1954, he married Marjorie B. Darnell at the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church in King City. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2011.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a 60 year member of the King City American Legion. After his service, he farmed row crop, cattle and hogs. He loved his family and life on the farm. He was also a member of the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Frances Simmons; and brother, Bill Freeman.

He is survived by his children, Kent Freeman, St. Joseph, Whitney (Melisa) Freeman, Kansas City, Missouri, and Michelle Richardson, Oceanside, California; grandchildren, Tristan Richardson, Lauren Richardson, and Bruin Freeman; sister, Edna Merle Crouch, St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Gene Simmons, Cameron, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery, King City, MO. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church where friends may call after 3 p.m. Friday.

Memorials may be made to Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.