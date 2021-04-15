TARKIO, Mo. - Betty Jean (Mather) Freeman, 89, formerly of Tarkio and Oregon, Missouri, passed away on April 12, 2021, in Merriam Woods, Missouri.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, at First Baptist Church, Tarkio.

The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.

Interment at Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

A complete obituary and online condolences may be viewed at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.