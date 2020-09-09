Frederick, Jerald M. 1949-2020

NEW POINT, Mo. - Jerald M. "Jerry" Frederick, 71, of New Point, passed away Sept. 6, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital. Jerry was born in St. Joseph on March 6, 1949, the youngest of five children of Perry and Helen (Williams) Frederick.

Jerry attended school in St. Joseph and worked as a press operator for the St. Joseph News Press for over 40 years.

Jerry married Kathern Steeby and they became parents of three children. They later divorced.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Shelby Frederick; and sister, Beverly Wiley.

Survivors include: his daughters, Jennifer (Patrick) Long, Marathon, Florida, and Heather McDaniel, Union Star, Missouri; sisters, Wanda Paxton, Gower, Missouri, Janice Cluck and Gloria Gibson, both of St. Joseph and their families; and four grandchildren, Kennedy and Jaelynn Frederick, Dakota Long and Riley Hughes.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorial service: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri, where the family will greet friends beginning at 5 p.m. Private family inurnment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, Missouri.

