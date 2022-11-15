Frazier, Linda S. 1941-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Linda Sue (Bland) Frazier, 80, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Nov. 12, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1941, to H.F. and Eda Marguerite (Moore) Bland, in St. Joseph Linda grew up in Gower and in 1959 she graduated from Gower High School. She later attended Gards Business School, in St. Joseph.
On Sept. 10, 1960, she was united in marriage to Michael Metz Frazier. They lived in Gower where they made their home.
Linda worked for Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithville, Missouri, Armors, in St. Joseph, and KCP&L, in Kansas City, Missouri. She then took time off work to be a stay at home mom and raise her three children. In 1969 she started working with her husband, Mike, at Frazier Oil where she worked until her retirement in 2003.
She was an active member of the Gower Christian Church. She was also a member of Phi Epsilon Society, Bridge Club, Progressive Investment Club, Mahjong and the Chat N Nibble Club. Linda enjoyed traveling, her vacation home in Branson, Missouri, watching the Chiefs and spending time with her friends. Most of all, she loved being a wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma "Gigi".
Linda is survived by her husband, Mike Frazier; her children, Mardi (Alan) Smith, Traci (Steve) Koon and Scott (Michelle) Frazier; grandchildren, Kelsey (Grant), Grant, Derek (Shinea), Jordan (Irina), Kaleigh, Denton (Logan), Benjamin and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Riley, Gentree, Olivia, Madeleine and Willa; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Gower Christian Church AFC Building.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Gower Christian Church AFC Building
Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower
Donations may be made to the Gower Christian Church or the Allen Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Frazier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.