Frazier, Jodi B. 1962-2022 Weatherby, Mo.

WEATHERBY, Mo. - Jodi Beth (Slaughter) Frazier, 60, of Weatherby, Missouri, departed this world and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Liberty Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Robert Nelson officiating. Christian Burial will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery, Alta Vista, Missouri, Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Jodi was born in Bethany, Missouri, to Olin Fletcher and Jeanette (McElhiney) Slaughter on June 23, 1962. She went to High School in Bethany and graduated in 1980 in Winston, Missouri. Jodi went on to earn a L.P.N. nursing degree and later an Administration Certification. On Nov. 16, 1984, she married Randy Frazier in Bethany, Missouri.
Jodi dedicated her life to caring for others through her nursing and Administrative career.
She will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
Jodi leaves behind her beloved husband Randy of 38 years; father, Olin Slaughter Jr.; children, Cathy (Chad) Poindexter, Milton "Squeak" (Tori) Cook IV., Jessica (Joshua) Hoffman, Cody Frazier; siblings, Olin Fletcher Slaughter III., Timothy (Patty) Slaughter, Jami (Ryan) Mattox; grandchildren, Nathan, and Kiley Poindexter, Avasa Cook, Dixie and Wyatt Hoffman; step-grandchildren, Hunter, Miley, and Mea McCampbell, many other relatives and a multitude of friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette (McElhiney) Slaughter and sister, Terri Oliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.