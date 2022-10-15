Frazier, Jodi B. 1962-2022 Weatherby, Mo.

WEATHERBY, Mo. - Jodi Beth (Slaughter) Frazier, 60, of Weatherby, Missouri, departed this world and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Liberty Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Robert Nelson officiating. Christian Burial will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery, Alta Vista, Missouri, Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Jodi Frazier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

