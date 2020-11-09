LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Judy (Hoecker) Frazer, 79, Leavenworth, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

She was born Dec. 1, 1940, in St. Joseph, to Marvin and Maude (Cottrell) Hoecker.

Judy enjoyed dancing and listening to music, especially Elvis. She loved spending time with her family. She was a very loving, caring and giving person; Judy would do anything for anyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Raymond L. Frazer.

Judy is survived by: her two children; her son, Harold J. Frazer (Kim); and her daughter, Julie A. Lawrence (Jim); her 11 grandchildren: Jared, Ashlynn, Adalyssa, Rebecca, Joshua, Michael, Allen, Audrey, Treston, Louie, Trudesa; and six great-grandchildren: Jadah, Junior, Kaliannah, Nia, Gianna and Gabriella.

Farewell Services: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.