Frazee, Leonard J. Kansas City, Mo. Dec 6, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leonard J. FrazeeKANSAS CITY, Mo. - Leonard "Lenny" James Frazee, 61, passed away Nov. 19, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital.Survived by: wife, Judi Frazee; brother, Larry Frazee; son, Robert; daughters, Katie, Destiney and Nikki; grandchildren, Chandra, Serenity, Tenleigh, Avery, Maverick and Deegan; cousins and extended family.Lenny had a passion for music, sharing wisdom and his family. He was a bright light to all that knew him, and never met a stranger.Celebration of Life services took place on Dec. 3, 2022, at The Table: A Christian Fellowship. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Frazee, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leonard James Frazee Sociology Music Publishing Extended Family Katie Judi Frazee Nikki Kansas City Chandra × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 06, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 05, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 03, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo pedestrians hit on Frederick AvenueAfter 89 years, a man lynched in St. Joseph gets a headstoneCrumbl Cookie officially opens doors to the publicProposed exterior design released for new Downtown hotelConcerns arise with public administrator after employees leave departmentHard rock band to play final show for toy fundraiserKCI looking for volunteers to test new terminalLiens burden owners trying to fix blighted propertiesCommunity leader's impact noted following his deathNorth Andrew wins 8-man state championship against Bishop LeBlond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.