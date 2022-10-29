Betty Lorene Frazee, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 6, 1926, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Nellie and Earl Shimer.
She was a wonderful homemaker and an excellent cook. Betty was very artistic, and enjoyed painting, woodcarving, playing the guitar and singing, she also enjoyed playing scrabble and crossword puzzles.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Forrest Frazee Sr.; daughter, Kathleen Johnson; brothers, William and Robert "Babe" Shimer; sisters, Virginia Lavadure, and Doris King.
Survivors include, son, Forrest "JR" Franklin (Derrine) Frazee Jr., St. Joseph; daughter, Linda Wilkins, Jarreau, Louisianna; seven grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; brothers, Earl "Butch", James, Dale, and Donald Shimer; and a sister, Patty Kincaid.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, with funeral services and public live stream starting at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.
Online condolence, obituary and live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Frazee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.