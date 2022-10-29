Betty Lorene Frazee, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 6, 1926, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Nellie and Earl Shimer.

She was a wonderful homemaker and an excellent cook. Betty was very artistic, and enjoyed painting, woodcarving, playing the guitar and singing, she also enjoyed playing scrabble and crossword puzzles.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Frazee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

