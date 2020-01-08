Debbie R. Frayer

POWHATTAN, Kan. - Debbie Roxanne Frayer, 65, Powhattan, passed away Dec. 26, 2019.

She took Breana into her home when she was only six months old, and provided a warm home until Breana passed away at 11 years old.

Survivors: husband, John; children and spouses: Nathan and Jonna Davis, Nema and Robert Brown, Melissa and Eric Coots.

Memorial services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the United Methodist Church, Powhattan.

