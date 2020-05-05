Frankum, Barbara A. 1948-2020

Barbara A. (Curnutt) Frankum, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 31, 1948, in St, Joseph.

Barbara married Dale S. Frankum, July 22, 1972.

He survives of the home.

She was a 1966 graduate of Lafayette High School, then later attended Northwest Missouri State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in education.

Barbara worked as a social worker for 27 years for the Missouri Division of Family Services.

She was very active at McCarthy Baptist Church, especially in the women's, children's and missions ministries.

Barbara enjoyed traveling and her retirement job as a greeter at Walmart. Most of all she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, James and Bessie (Giffin); brothers, John and Walter Curnutt; sister, Marilyn Paxton.

Additional survivors include: children, James Frankum (Jennifer), Beth Barbosa (Patrick); grandchildren: Mason, Jude and Melena Barbosa, Ryleigh and Raegann Frankum; sister, Louise Ferguson; numerous nieces, nephews; extended family; and friends.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, McCarthy Baptist Church.

Interment: Mount Auburn Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: McCarthy Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.