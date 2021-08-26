Franks, Maxine 1937-2021 Gallatin, Mo.

GALLATIN, Mo. - Maxine Franks, age 84, of Gallatin and lifelong resident of Daviess County, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 24 , 2021, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin.
Maxine was born on May 8, 1937, the daughter of Everett and Iola (Russell) Terry on a farm in rural Pattonsburg, Missouri and grew up there. She attended school at Pattsonsburg.
On May 1, 1959, Maxine was united in marriage to Alvin Franks at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin.
She worked at the Daviess County Nursing Home from its inception in 1968, until her retirement in 2000.
Maxine began as a nurse's aide, until becoming the supervisor of housekeeping. She was a dedicated employee and a caretaker at heart, always making sure people were properly cared for. Maxine made sure the nursing home was "spick and span".
She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Gallatin.
Maxine enjoyed fishing, shopping, auctions and garage sales.
She was kindhearted and loved animals, especially dogs and cats. Maxine loved music and could play the piano by ear, never reading music.
Her absolute favorite thing to do was cook for everyone. She was a fantastic cook; fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, and chocolate pie was one of her best meals. Everyone loved to come to the Franks' home for a meal.
Maxine will be dearly missed.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Everett Russell Terry, Rex Terry, Rose Marlene Terry, Ramona Young, Ronald Terry, Ralph Terry, Mildred Cox and Leona Reynolds.
Survivors include: husband, Alvin of the home; children, Lisa (JD) Dowell of Gallatin and Alvin Ray Franks of Gallatin; sisters, Betty Jefferies of Gallatin and Retha Jahnke of Florida; grandchildren: Zachery (Crystal) Vanderslice of Gallatin, Mitchell (Aquasia) Vanderslice of Bloomington, Illinois, Jordan Franks of Oregon and Alex Franks of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren: Hallie, Kristen, John Wayne, Legend and Leiah; several nieces, nephews and other extended family members also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
Burial to follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin.
Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.
Online guestbook: www.stithfamilyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
