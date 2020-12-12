Doris (Hurst) Franklin, 91, of St. Joseph, died Dec. 8, 2020. Doris was born Oct. 4, 1929, in Fillmore, Missouri, to Omar and Hallie (Werth) Hurst.

Doris was a former Andrew County Treasurer. She was a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church.

She married Perry Clell Franklin on Jan. 11, 1953, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2014. Also preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Alfred Hurst; and a sister, Carol Haenni.

Survivors include a sister, Iola Arn; nieces, Linda Hurst, Diane Melahn, Suzanne Crismore; nephews, Byron Hurst, Gary Hurst, Dwight Arn, Dennis Arn, Rodney Haenni; and several great- nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Savannah United Methodist Church.

Private inurnment will be held at Fillmore Cemetery. Memorial services will be at a later date. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.