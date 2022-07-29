Franken, Robert A. 1931-2022 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Robert A. Franken, 90, of Troy Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
He was born Aug. 23, 1931, in Fanning, Kansas, to William A. and Harriett Guthrie Franken.
He attended school in Troy and Highland and graduated from high school in Hollandale, Mississippi, in 1949. After military service in the Korean War, Bob farmed in Fanning before becoming the Postmaster at the Troy Post Office. He retired from the post office in 1988. Bob was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy and the Knights of Columbus at that parish.
He married JoAnn C. Hess on June 6, 1953, in Atchison, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include two daughters, Vickie Franken of Topeka, Kansas, and Barb (Tim) Collins of Highland, Kansas; six sons, Bill (Janet) Franken of Wathena, Kansas, Steve (Lori) Franken of Topeka, Mike (Becky) Franken of Topeka, Paul (Karen) Franken of Garfield, Arkansas, Bob Franken of Troy, and Brian (Sue) Franken of Wathena; 16 grandchildren, 26 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Joan Fuhrman, of Highland; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Andrew, John, and William; and one sister, Kathleen Sudduth.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at St. Charles Catholic Church, in Troy. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Fanning at a later date.
Rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at St. Charles Catholic Church with visitation to follow at the church from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus at St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy or the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Fanning.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.
