Sharon Kay Franke, 74, began her eternal life on March 19, 2022. She was born the first of two children to Floyd Russell (Punk) Franke Sr. and Betty Jo (Church) Franke on Sept. 26, 1947, in St. Joseph. Sharon attended Hosea Elementary School, and graduated from Benton High School. She studied Education at Missouri Western State University and Northwest Missouri State University, obtaining a Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science in Education, post graduate class of 1970. Sharon returned to Hosea Elementary School to begin her teaching career working for the St. Joseph School District as a teacher for 31 years, all at Hosea Elementary School. After retiring from teaching, she worked as an adult education AEL teacher at the Webster Learning Center. She worked in the Adult Education and Literacy Program for sixteen years with an additional four years in the "Pass The Power" literacy program. Sharon loved working with people, especially from other countries in the ESOL program. Forty one of her ESOL students became United States citizens. As Sharon had no biological children of her own, she held all the children she taught through her teaching career as her own. Saying "She had thousands of favorites." She always said "She stayed young at the age of 23 her whole life." She hopes one might follow her philosophy in life as to treating everyone with kindness and love. Sharon was a daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin, friend, and teacher.
She is survived by her niece, Mrs. Tara Colman (John); great-nephew, Christopher Andrew Brant (Samantha) their daughters, Adalee and Cambryn Brant; nephew, Jeremy Franke and his daughters, Kendall, Kinsley, and Kaitlyn Franke; an uncle, Sam Church (Lillie); many special cousins, great cousins, and friends, and a special cousin, Mrs. Melinda Cox Taylor.
She was preceded by her beloved brother, Floyd Russell "Rusty" Franke Jr, and her parents.
Now, we can only imagine the happy cry of "Miss Franke" "Miss Franke" resonating down through the halls of Heaven.
Funeral Service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Sam Church officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Sharon will be cremated following the service.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
