It's with great sadness that the family of Linda Carol Frank of St. Joseph, announces her passing on June 2, 2021, at the age of 75.

Funeral service 10 a.m., Saturday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening at our chapel.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.