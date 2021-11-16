William "Bill" C. France, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully, Nov. 12, 2021, after a long battle with illness.
Bill was born Nov. 22, 1945 in Leon, Iowa, then moved to St. Joseph during his childhood and called it home for the remainder of his life.
Bill graduated Benton High School in 1963, earned a Liberal Arts Degree from Missouri Western State Jr. College in St. Joseph in 1966 and received a BA in Business Management from Memphis State University in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1970. He was an avid tennis, racket ball, and fast pitch softball player. Bill's professional life saw him manage a Best Western Seville Motor Inn on Frederick Ave and he worked for the city of St. Joseph over 27 years, becoming the Director of Civil Facilities and Assistant Director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Rip and Muriel France.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Adams of St. Joseph; daughter, Nicole Wagers (Kevin) of St. Joseph; sons, William France Jr. (Stephanie) U.S. Army Reserve of St. Louis Missouri, Brian France (Julienne) U.S. Navy stationed at NAS Whidbey Island, Washington; two nephews, Todd France (Michelle) and Thad Hurd; and seven grandchildren.
Mr. France has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per his wishes, no services are scheduled.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.