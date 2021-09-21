Shirley Ann Frakes, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday morning, Sept. 16, 2021, at home in St. Joseph. She was born March 23, 1937, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Raymond and Goldie Heitman. She was the owner and operator of Frakes 4F Tavern, she also worked at Whitaker Cable, Snorkel, and Babbling Brooks Candles.
She loved to cook, garden, fish, and spending time with her family and friends. She also loved animals She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Eddie Frakes; her parents; grandson, Jacob Bullimore; stepchildren, Steven Frakes, Naomi Herbert, and Teresa Hernandez; brothers, Rex and Ronald Heitman; and twin daughters, Edith Ann and Tina Celeste Frakes.
Survivors include daughters, Carla (Steve) Bullimore, Lakewood, Washington, Rebecca (Joseph) Doolan; grandchildren, Maxwell, Mathilda, and Hilary Bullimore, Kaitlyn and Claire Doolan; and great-grandson, Uriah Bullimore; as well as several step-grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery following the funeral mass.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
