Frakes, Mary E. 1940-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Mary Ellen Frakes, 81, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, joyfully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 31, 2022, with family by her side.
Mary was born April 4, 1940, in Effingham, Kansas, (near Atchison, Kansas) to James and Vera Sinclair. Mary attended and graduated Effingham High School with the Class of 1958. Also in 1958 she met and married, Larry LeRoy Frakes where they made their home in St. Joseph to raise their family.
Mary worked in healthcare for 35 plus years and felt the drive to attend school for a degree in Respiratory Therapy. She had the opportunity to work with many great teams throughout the Kansas City area, retiring from Liberty Hospital.
Mary stayed extremely active and busy after retirement with family, friends, and the Red Hatter's. Her friends at The Gardens meant the world to her and she cherished those friendships and her 15 years she lived there! Mary was the "unofficial" event planner for the birthday party's and Red Hat events at The Gardens. When it comes to her family, she always looked forward to hosting the Frakes family gatherings.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronnie; her siblings, Robert, Bill, John, and Lois.
Survivors include, her children, James (Sandy), Tina (Larry) Busick, Larry, Jodi (Mark) Caton, CE, Bruce; her eight grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah) Busick, Christopher (Sarah) Busick, James "JR" (Jerica) Frakes, Cathi (Brian) Aldridge, Abbi (Trevor) Cogdill, Cori (Scott) Thomas, and Emily Frakes and Kasey Frakes; her 11 great-grandchildren with her 12th great-grandchild on the way; and many many friends she loved dearly that will miss her.
A Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at White Chapel Funeral Home (6600 NE Antioch Rd Gladstone, MO 64119) Please leave online condolences at www.dwnwhitechapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
