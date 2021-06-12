Frakes, Elaine 1930-2021 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Elaine Frakes, age 90, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with her loving family at her side at her daughter, Paula's home. She spent her last three months living with Paula and couldn't have asked for a better end of her life.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be in Westlawn Cemetery, Dekalb, Missouri, at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Westlawn Cemetery and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002, with whom care has been entrusted.

Elaine was an educator for 42 years.

Elaine is survived by her four daughters, Joetta Smith, Paula Wohlgemuth, Rita Frakes and Sara Lund and their families; and a sister, Carole Hensley. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.