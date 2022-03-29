DEKALB, Mo. - Carroll Frakes, 78, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her home near DeKalb.
She was born April 19, 1943 in St. Joseph, daughter of Alberta and Homer Horn.
She graduated from Dekalb High School, class of 1961. On June 3, 1961, she married George Frakes Jr. She was a long time member of DeKalb Christian Church. Carroll loved gardening, working in her yard and being outdoors.
She lived a very humble life and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Preceding her in death are her parents and daughter, Julie Frakes.
Survivors include, husband, George Frakes, Jr. of the home, son, Brock Frakes of St. Joseph, daughters, Bessie (Kevin) McGaughey and Coleene (Bill) Weinmann of De Kalb, brother, Jimmer (Sandy) Horn and sister, Sherry (Tom) Charles of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Derek, Brady, Ty, Colton, Remi, Caden, Chris and Khloee.
Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb. Pastor David Jordan officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Dekalb Christian Church or an organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.