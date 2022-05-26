STRAFFORD, Mo. - Bernice Ann Frakes, 85, of Strafford, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Felicity, Ohio, daughter of the late Lena and Caleb "Walt" Feeback. She graduated from DeKalb High School and married Ronald Frakes on April 24, 1957, he survives of the home.
Bernice retired from AT&T, formerly the SW Bell Company, after more that 40 years of service as a Service Order Writer. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, quilting, and knitting, cooking and going to garage sales. She was a Catholic.
Bernice was preceded in death by daughter, Robi Frakes; her parents; a brother, Kenneth Feeback; sisters, Helen Wochner, Regina Rodina, and Evelyn Rullman.
Survivors include, husband, Ronald Frakes of the home; daughter, Rhonda (William) Davisson, Springfield, Missouri; sons, Randy (Susie) Frakes, Manila, Arkansas, and Rodney (Suzanne) Frakes, Ozark, Missouri; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Stephen Hansen officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.
