Fox, Bernadine L. 1927-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Bernadine L. "Bernie" Fox, 93, St. Joseph, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Carriage Square in St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Calvary Cemtery.

Bernadine was born July 12, 1927, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, the daughter of Adolph and Anna Brandt Gottwald. She attended St. Joseph's Grade School in Paul, Nebraska.

She and Harold J. Fox were united in marriage on June 3, 1947, at St. Joseph's Church in Paul, Nebraska. Mr. Fox preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 1991.

While living in Nebraska, Bernie was an active parishioner with St. Joseph's Catholic Church at Paul, Nebraska. She was the organist for the choir and a member of the Altar Society. She also worked in the post office for Paul, Nebraska in 1950, which was run by her mother-in-law Helen Fox.

After moving to Atchison in 1965, Bernie worked and retired from Pamida Discount Center. She loved the interaction with the people shopping at the store. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Atchison Visitors Center and enjoyed all the people she met and talked to over the years. She was a member of St. Benedict Parish. She also organized and was active in the Red Hat Club. She enjoyed baking and being with her family.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda A. Webb, Atchison, Karen R. Belcher, St. Joseph; a son, Terrence L. "Terry" Fox, St. Charles, Missouri; a sister, Rosemary Burger, Nebraska City; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Bernie was preceded in death by a brother, Alton Gottwald. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.