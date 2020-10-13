Fowler, Charles L. 1965-2020

Charles Lewis Fowler, Jr., 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care. He was born June 19, 1965, in St. Joseph, son of Pauline and Charles Fowler.

Chuck enjoyed Nascar, especially Jeff Gordon and the KC Chiefs.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles Fowler, Sr.; sister, Diana L. Smith; brothers, David, Donnie, and Dennis Fowler.

He is survived by: mother, Pauline Fowler; daughter, Alivia Fowler; son, Charles Fowler; granddaughter, Skylee Belcher; brother, Gary (Helen) Fowler; and cousin, James Payne.

Mr. Fowler has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Charles Fowler Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.