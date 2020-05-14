EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Alberta Belle Fowler, 94, Eagleville, passed away May 11, 2020.
Funeral Services with Social Distancing Measures: 2 p.m. May 15, Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, under direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville.
Burial: Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri.
Friends may call: noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Memorials: Eagleville Christian Church and/or Blythedale Alumni Scholarship Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.