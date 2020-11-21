Ronald Gene Foutch, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, November.

He was born Jan. 27, 1935, in St. Joseph, to Harry and Neva (Hickman) Foutch.

Ronald married D. Lee Mullen April 29, 1954. She preceded him in death May 1989.

He graduated from Central High School in 1953. During that time, he played in a band named The Rhythm Rockers.

In the 1950's and 60's he served in the Navy Reserve.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry Foutch.

Survivors include daughter; Tara Foutch and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.