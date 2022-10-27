George Arley Fountain Jr. passed away peacefully in St. Joseph on Oct. 19, 2022, following a cancer diagnosis in August. He was born in St Joseph on June 15, 1939, and moved to Cosby, Missouri, when he was 10 years old. After living in Savannah, Missouri, for many years, he moved back to St. Joseph in 1997.

George graduated from high school in Savannah in 1957, from St. Joseph Junior College in 1959, and (after attending Southern Methodist University for a year) from Northwest Missouri State University in 1963.

To send flowers to the family of George Fountain, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 29
Service
Saturday, October 29, 2022
10:00AM
First Presbyterian Church
301 North 7th Street
St. Joseph, MO 64501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Oct 28
Visitation
Friday, October 28, 2022
5:00AM-7:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.