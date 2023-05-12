Fountain, Elizabeth M. 1933-2023 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Elizabeth Mae Fountain, 90, of Albany, Missouri, passed away May 10, 2023, at Crestview Nursing Home, in Bethany, Missouri. Elizabeth was born Jan. 1, 1933, in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. She was the daughter of Marion Francis and Pearl Marie (Smith) Roach.
Elizabeth was united in marriage to Homer A. Fountain on Nov. 14, 1949, in Bethany.
She was preceded her in death by her husband Homer on Aug. 10, 2000; her parents; daughter, Patricia Ann Fountain; sons, Dean and Allen Fountain; sisters, Frances and Ada; and her brother, Martin "Buck" Roach.
Elizabeth worked as a nurse's aide for several years and owned and operated Fountain Nursing Home in New Hampton. She was a member of the Advent Christian Church in Allendale, Missouri.
Survivors: daughters, Connie (Steven) Fausett, Rayville, Missouri; Dianna Seeley, Bethany; sons, Duane Fountain, Bethany, Donnie (Jodie) Fountain, Gilman City, Missouri; sisters, Marlyen, of Texas, Linda, Albany, Missouri; Carmeta, Stanberry, Missouri; Alberta, Bethany; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial in the Henton Cemetery, Albany.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the chapel. Friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.