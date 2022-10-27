MOUND CITY, Mo. - Maurice C Fothergill, son of James Clarence and Clara Goldie (Kellogg) Fothergill, was born Oct. 12, 1933, on a farm in Rosendale, Missouri, in Andrew County, and passed away Oct. 25, 2022, at Tiffany Heights. He resided in Andrew and Holt County.

Maurice graduated from Rosendale High School where he was a member of the Missouri State FFA Livestock Judging Team representing Missouri at the American Royal and Chicago International in 1950. He attended the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, and was a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma Fraternity and the University Livestock Team. From 1955 to 1957 Maurice served with the Army in the 3rd Armored Division at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Gelnhausen, Germany. He traveled in several countries including England where he visited cousins at Bedale and Askew, towns of origin of his Fothergill ancestors.

