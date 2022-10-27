MOUND CITY, Mo. - Maurice C Fothergill, son of James Clarence and Clara Goldie (Kellogg) Fothergill, was born Oct. 12, 1933, on a farm in Rosendale, Missouri, in Andrew County, and passed away Oct. 25, 2022, at Tiffany Heights. He resided in Andrew and Holt County.
Maurice graduated from Rosendale High School where he was a member of the Missouri State FFA Livestock Judging Team representing Missouri at the American Royal and Chicago International in 1950. He attended the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, and was a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma Fraternity and the University Livestock Team. From 1955 to 1957 Maurice served with the Army in the 3rd Armored Division at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Gelnhausen, Germany. He traveled in several countries including England where he visited cousins at Bedale and Askew, towns of origin of his Fothergill ancestors.
From 1958 until 1978 he managed Crane Lumber and Improvement Companies of Savannah, Missouri; completed his college education at Missouri Western; and farmed near Savannah and Rosendale. Raising his Simmental cattle was a passion of his. In 1978 he was employed by USDA-ASCS. Maurice spent one year as a County Office Specialist doing interior audits in Missouri. In 1979 he was promoted to District Director of District #1. He retired from USDA in 1998.
Maurice served as deacon in the First Christian Church at Rosendale and later the Savannah Christian Church. He was chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee at both. He is presently a member of the Christian Fellowship Church in Mound City. Maurice was a Postmaster and a 50-year member of Savannah Lodge No. 71 AF and AM. He served as a 4-H project leader and advisor to the Savannah Building Trades Classes.
Hobbies included traveling to many countries, woodworking, collecting and restoring antiques and genealogy research.
In 1955 he married Kathleen J. Adkins and they became the parents of two sons, Mark and Curt Fothergill. They later divorced.
On Feb. 28, 1981, he married Linda Jean (Miles) Showalter in Mound City, Missouri. She survives at their home. She had two daughters, Joni Owens and Stacie Scroggins.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ellen and brother-in-law, Dennis D. McElfish.
He is survived by sons, Curt (Tracy) Fothergill and Mark (Lisa) Fothergill, Savannah; two stepdaughters, Joni (Kevin) Owens, St. Joseph and Stacie Scroggins, Mound City; brother-in-law, Wayne (Tommie) Miles, Lincoln, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Three Rivers Hospice, 3901 Beck Road, Suite C, St. Joseph, MO 64506 or Tiffany Heights, 1531 Nebraska Street, Mound City, MO 64470. A register book will be available to sign at Pettijohn Crawford Family Funeral Service, Mound City, Missouri.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
