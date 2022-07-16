Fothergill, Judith Boerne, Texas Jul 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Judith FothergillBOERNE, Texas - Judith (Murrell) Fothergill passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at home in Boerne, Texas. Judith was 85 years old, born in St. Joseph.Survivors besides her husband of 65 years, Conrad from Rosendale, Missouri; son, Jeffrey (Carol); one granddaughter; one great-grandson; and a brother, Mike (Kay) of Columbia, South Carolina.Judith and Conrad retired to Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, from Chicago, Illinois, in 1995. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Judith Fothergill, Texas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Conrad Judith Fothergill Texas Jeffrey Mike Judith Boerne St. Joseph × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 16, 2022 Late Notices, July 15, 2022 Late Notices, July 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNightclub hosting grand opening on FridayCar flips in two-vehicle crash on the BeltMystical Light closing doors after 25 yearsNew recruits join fire department15 arrests made in overnight police operationTech N9ne to perform at Red RallyJune restaurant inspectionsNew framework tackles English learningPolice working accident near Shoppes at North VillageWatch News-Press NOW at 5
