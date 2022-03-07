TROY, Kan. - William "Bill" Foster, 79, of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Bill was born on Aug. 21, 1942, in Severance, Kansas, to Lloyd and Helen (Drake) Foster.
He was a lifelong resident of Troy. He attended and graduated from Moray country school, Troy High School, Highland Community College, the University of Idaho (B.S. in Forestry), and the University of Chicago (M.S. in Botany). Bill taught math and science for Troy High School, and chemistry and physics for Highland Community College. His career started in 1967, and continued until retiring in 1997.
Bill was a kind and gentle Christian man who lived what he taught. Some of the things he enjoyed during his active life included coaching, growing and tending walnut groves, raising cattle, teaching Sunday School, farming, running, canoeing and taking long drives through the countryside.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman and a sports fan who cheered on the Chiefs, Royals, K-State Wildcats and KU Jayhawks, but especially the University of Idaho Vandals.
He loved the Doniphan County land where God planted him. Bill now lives no longer alone, but with his beloved Jesus.
Bill is a member of the Highland Christian Church in Highland, Kansas, Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: his brother, Stephen Foster of Moss Point, Mississippi; two sisters, Marilee White of Topeka, Kansas, Joy Lowe of Maryville, Missouri; nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Highland Christian Church, Highland, Kansas.
Visitation: Family will receive friends one hour prior to service, at the Church.
Friends may call after 12 p.m. Noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.
Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Severance, Kansas.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials to the N.E. Kansas Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
