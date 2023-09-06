Foster, Tegwin 1942-2023 Leavenworth, Kan.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Tegwin "Ann" Foster, 81, of Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at St. Luke's Community Hospital. Ann was born June 19, 1942, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Harold and Josephine (Ezzell) Shackelford.
On July 14, 1957, she married Larry James Foster in St. Jospeh. He survives at the home. She is also survived by her children, Jamie (Michelle) Foster, of South Bend, Indiana, and Lori Foster Norwood (Steve Butler), of Leavenworth; two granddaughters, Jessica (Mike) Frederick and Traci (Adam) Kanczuzewski; two grandsons, Adam (Lynne) Foster and Thomas (Jen) Foster; three great-granddaughters, Layla and Emma Frederick and Catalina Foster; three great-great-grandsons, Jack Dinges, Casey Foster and Mason Kanczuzewski; her brother, Robert (Gracie) Shackelford; and a sister-in-law and lifetime friend, Patty Shackelford.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Rondald Shackelford, Jeff Shackelford and Harold Paul "Butch" Shackelford; and her dear grandson, Evan Norwood; and son-in-law, Jim Norwood.
Ann was employed at the Leavenworth Times and moved on to Reilly and Sons Insurance where she retired from the job she loved dearly. The biggest love of her life was Larry, her childhood sweetheart whom she was married to for 66 years. She was an avid Tennis player in her day, winning doubles in city tournaments. She loved watching sports, especially the Royals.
Ann was always a positive person, never negative and was always well put together with that beautiful smile on her face. A fighter to the end.
Visitation beginning with praying the rosary will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Casimir Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Muncie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart - St. Casimir Parish. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.