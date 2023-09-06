Foster, Tegwin 1942-2023 Leavenworth, Kan.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Tegwin "Ann" Foster, 81, of Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at St. Luke's Community Hospital. Ann was born June 19, 1942, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Harold and Josephine (Ezzell) Shackelford.

On July 14, 1957, she married Larry James Foster in St. Jospeh. He survives at the home. She is also survived by her children, Jamie (Michelle) Foster, of South Bend, Indiana, and Lori Foster Norwood (Steve Butler), of Leavenworth; two granddaughters, Jessica (Mike) Frederick and Traci (Adam) Kanczuzewski; two grandsons, Adam (Lynne) Foster and Thomas (Jen) Foster; three great-granddaughters, Layla and Emma Frederick and Catalina Foster; three great-great-grandsons, Jack Dinges, Casey Foster and Mason Kanczuzewski; her brother, Robert (Gracie) Shackelford; and a sister-in-law and lifetime friend, Patty Shackelford.

