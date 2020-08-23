BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. - Mrs. Shirley Jean Foster Moak, 71, went to be with her Lord on Aug. 21, 2020.

She was born on June 15, 1949, to the late Basil Foster and Beulah Marie Kerns Foster.

Mrs. Moak was a member of the River of Life United Pentecostal Church.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all that loved and knew her.

Preceding her in death were: her parents; husband, Roy Moak, Jr.; brothers: Eugene Foster, Wayne Foster, Milton Foster, Everett Foster; and sisters, Wilma Davis and Louise Shepard.

Those left to cherish her memory are: her sons, David Moak and fiance' Lisa, and Brian Moak and wife, Tammy; daughter, Melissa Adams and husband, Steven; brother, Larry Foster and wife, Ann from Leavenworth, Kansas; and sister-in-law, Carlyse Foster, from Elkhart, Indiana.

She is also survived by: 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews; and other family and friends.

Services for Mrs. Shirley Jean Foster Moak, of Bogue Chitto, are: 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Riverwood Family with visitation from Noon until time of the service, with burial at Riverwood Memorial Park. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.