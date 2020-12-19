Foster, Mary Lee E.

Mary Lee E. (Nunnally) Foster

Mary Lee Ellen (Nunnally) Foster, 91, of St. Joseph, formerly of Agency, Missouri, passed away Dec. 17, 2020.

Mary is survived by: son, Anthony "Tony" Foster and wife, Brenda; daughter, Judy Reed and husband, Bobby; granddaughter, Courtney Foster; great-granddaughter, Zoey; other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Agency Cemetery, Agency.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.