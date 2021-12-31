KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Christopher Foster, 60, Kansas City, passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 10, 1961, and lived most of his life in St. Joseph. He attended Lafayette High School and was a swimmer, in his younger days. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, traveling around the U.S. and listening to his favorite music artist. He also was an avid video game player. He loved sharing stories about his adventures and making people laugh.
Most of all, he loved his family. Especially spending time with his grandchildren. His smile and wit will be truly missed.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Linda and Mike Foster, and grandparents, Randy and Elsie Reno, and R.D. and Anna Marie Foster.
Survivors include: son, Chris Foster; daughter, Anna Marie Bush (Mark); grandchildren: Elias Bush, eight years, Artemis Bush, seven years, Analise Bush, two years and Ava Bush, three months; brothers, Ray Foster (Sue), Steven Foster (Evelyn), Butch Foster; sister, Tamara Mobley; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Meierhoffer Funeral Home Jan. 7, 2022.
Visitation will start at Noon and Memorial Service will start at 1 p.m.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
