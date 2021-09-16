John Fostek Sr., 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Germany, son of Maria and Stefan Fostek. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School, class of 1967.
John was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He worked at Mead Products and later Triumph Foods. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, especially with his grandson, painting, drawing, going to the shooting range. John was also a Halloween enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mikola, Nicholas, Steve and Bill Fostek.
Survivors include, son, John Fostek Jr. of St. Joseph; daughter, Laura Fostek of St. Joseph; step-daughter, Lesley (Michael) Gill of Norwalk, Iowa; siblings, Mary Reichert of Centrailia, Missouri, Greg (Pam) Fostek of St. Joseph, Anna Wolf of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Zane, Michael, David, Ayden and Selena; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home Mr. Fostek will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.