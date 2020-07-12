Forsen, Margaret J. 1923-2020

PALM DESERT, Calif. -Margaret J. Forsen, at the age 97, died at home on June 13, 2020, in Palm Desert, while attended by family.

Margaret Josephine Gilmore was born on Feb. 6, 1923, to loving parents Archie Hamilton Gilmore and Josephine Elizabeth (Vitek) Gilmore, in Saint Joseph.

Margaret graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, class of 1941.

She and her husband George S. Forsen were married Sept. 26, 1942, and they moved to California in 1945, after WWII.

Margaret was a Life Member Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.

George built their home at 972 Sycamore Court, Upland, California.

Margaret retired from General Telephone, Ontario, California, in 1982, after 19 years and nine months of service.

George and Margaret moved to Palm Desert in 1983, and resided in Palm Desert Greens, where she played golf until age 85.

She volunteered (AUXILIARY) at Eisenhower Hospital in Rancho Mirage, California, for 21 years.

George and Margaret had been married 72 years at his passing.

Margaret was survived by: her daughter, Pamela Shanks of Las Vegas, Nevada and her son, Samuel Forsen of Upland, California; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Jo Medford, in 2014 and her husband George S. Forsen, in 2015.

Margaret was a Christian and embraced the Baptist faith.

George and Margaret were members of First Baptist Church Upland, (S.B.C) and continued Churching and serving God after moving to Palm Desert.

She prayed for her family daily, and encouraged all to read the King James Bible.

Margaret wanted to say, "Thanks to the many wonderful caregivers that were so helpful to me throughout the years."

She lived independently in the home she and George enjoyed in Palm Desert Greens for the rest of her life, and the caregivers made that possible. Therefore, we the family say, "Thank You!"

In the celebration of Margaret's earthly life, our memories with her shall continue to bless us. The world is better having had her in it.

Funeral Service held Noon Thursday, July 16, 2020, at: Forest Lawn Mortuary 69855 Ramon Rd. Cathedral City, CA 92234.

Burial Service held 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at: Riverside Nation Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, CA 92518.

Online Livestream / webcast Funeral Services: https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MjI2NTUyMg==.

Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Lawn, Cathedral City, California.

Click the following link for the Forest Lawn Obituary and Guest Book pages: https://www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/obituaries/name/margaret-forsen-obituary?si

d=108488464&v=forestlawn&pid=196378442. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.