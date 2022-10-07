Ford, Jeffery S. 1958-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Jeffery Scott Ford, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 12, 1958, in St. Joseph, son of the late Bonnie and Claude Ford. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1977 and married Dorothy Boller on April 22, 1978. Jeff and Dorothy were blessed with 44 wonderful years together.

He worked at Ferguson Enterprises as a Branch Manager for 37 years. Jeff enjoyed getting to know his customers and colleagues, and over the course of his career many of them became lifelong close friends. Jeff enjoyed working, taking care of the house and yard, and spending time with Dorothy and the girls. He was a Baptist.

