EASTON, Mo. - Dorthy Buehler Ford, 96, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at a local healthcare center in St. Joseph.
She was born Nov. 30, 1926, in St. Joseph, to William John Buehler and Louise (Betzer) Buehler and was raised on her parent's farm east of St. Joseph.
Dorthy attended the first through eighth grades at Carnegie School, a one room school in rural Buchanan County, and had Mrs. Bessie Ellison as her teacher for all eight years.
Dorthy graduated from Central High School, Class of 1944 and was active in the school's orchestra and a member of the National Honor Society. She continued her education, graduating from St. Joseph Junior College in 1946 and Gard Business University in 1948.
From 1948 to 1950 she worked as a secretary at the Tootle-Lacey Bank in St. Joseph.
On April 6, 1950, she married Jerry Edward Ford at First Christian Church in St. Joseph. After Dorthy married, she assisted Jerry in operating a Grade A Dairy for 28 years and then helped in transitioning the farm to a beef and grain operation. They celebrated 62 years of marriage until Jerry passed away on March 3, 2013.
She was a member of the former San Antonio Christian Church and later attended Central Christian Church. She was also active in the Oakland Extension Club.
Dorthy was a talented musician and played the piano, organ and violin. For many years she was the pianist/organist for the San Antonio Christian Church and played for numerous weddings, funerals and special events.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah (Kevin) Schwader; two grandsons, Grant Ford Schwader and Tyler (Victoria) Schwader; and two great-granddaughters, Reagan Rye Schwader and Presley Pearl Schwader.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Open Door Food Kitchen.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
