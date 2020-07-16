Forbes, Paul A. 1966-2020

Paul Allen Forbes, 54, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.
He was born January 2, 1966 to Jack and Sally (Farquhar) Forbes.
Survivors include his parents; brothers, Russell Forbes, Scott Forbes (Susan Rohrer); sister, Janila Eskridge (Steve) and extended family.
Memorial Services 10 a.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Inurnment King Hill Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.