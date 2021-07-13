Follett, Donna J. Stewartsville, Mo.

Donna J. Follett
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Donna Jean Compton Follett, 82, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away July 10, 2021.
Preceded in death by her husbands, James Compton and Richard Follett; brothers, Robert Gasper and Rex Gasper; sisters, Colleen Cockran and Florene Hill; step-son, Jim Compton, Jr.
Survived by nieces and nephews including Pamela (Charles) Baskins, Deborah (Richard) Hoffman and Paula Hill.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later.
Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
