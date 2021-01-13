Mary Lou Folk, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

She was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Reading, Pennsylvania, to William and Eva (Zimmerman) Heisler.

Mary Lou married Raymond Folk Dec. 22, 1951; he preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

She was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, where she led a group as the teacher in knitting prayer shawls and played in the bell choir.

Mary Lou proudly produced many embroidery pieces of high quality and was a member of the Embroiders Guild of America.

She enjoyed traveling, cruise ships, photography, and watching NASCAR. Mary Lou enjoyed her pet dogs throughout her life.

Survivors include her sons, Dr. Scott Folk (Lisa), St. Joseph; Dr. Jeff Folk (Mary Ann), Newnan, Georgia; grandchildren, Kristen Conaway (Patrick), Littleton, Colorado, Lauren Ercolini (Adam), Billerica, Massachusetts, Christopher Folk, Orlando, Florida, Stefan Folk, St. Joseph; and great-grandchild, Reagan Conaway.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Thursday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Ashland United Methodist Church. Public Livestream will be available through the Ashland United Methodist Church Facebook page.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.