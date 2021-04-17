AMAZONIA, Mo. -Norma Foley, 79, of Amazonia, formerly of Forest City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her daughter's home.
Norma was born April 18, 1942, in the Philippines. She met and married Denzel "D.L." Foley while he was serving in the US Navy.
Survivors include: her husband, D.L.; daughters: Tess Domby, Lydia Chambers, Lourdes Sharp, Sevilla Gil, Marie Taylor and Myra Foley; and five grandchildren.
Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri.
Interment: 1:30 pm. Monday, Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.