AMAZONIA, Mo. -Norma Foley, 79, of Amazonia, formerly of Forest City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her daughter's home.

Norma was born April 18, 1942, in the Philippines. She met and married Denzel "D.L." Foley while he was serving in the US Navy.

Survivors include: her husband, D.L.; daughters: Tess Domby, Lydia Chambers, Lourdes Sharp, Sevilla Gil, Marie Taylor and Myra Foley; and five grandchildren.

Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri.

Interment: 1:30 pm. Monday, Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.